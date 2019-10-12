Chicopee crews called to house fire on Chicopee Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters worked into the overnight hours on Friday to control a house fire on Chicopee Street.

According to Chicopee Police Department spokesman Officer Mike Wilk, all occupants inside the home were able to get out safely without injuries.

Wilk said the house fire at 505 Chicopee Street was reported just before 11:30 p.m. That area of Chicopee Street is currently closed for traffic and drivers are being advised to seek alternate directions.

Chicopee firefighters continue to work to completely put out the fire.

This is developing news. 22News will bring you updates as more details become available.