Chicopee crews called to house fire on Marten St.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Chicopee have been called to a house fire on Marten Street Wednesday night.

Chicopee fire officials told 22News no injuries have been reported as crews continue to knockdown and extinguish the fire at 54 Marten St. According to police, the fire was initially reported just before 10:30 p.m.

No road closures have been announced but officers are in the area directing traffic. Crews are expected to be in the area for the next couple of hours.

We have a news team on the way. 22News will bring you updates as more details become available.