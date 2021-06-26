Chicopee Cultural Council organizes city’s first Pride Festival

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee is showing its support for the LGBTQ community, during Pride month by holding its first ever Pride Festival on Saturday.

The event was put together by the Chicopee Cultural Council.

“It’s amazing that we’re having so many people coming in to celebrate life, to celebrate Pride and to welcome diversity and inclusion in the city of Chicopee,” Chairperson for the council, Johnny Miranda said.

22News spoke with Dorene D’Amours who attended Saturday’s celebration to support her son.

“Support your kids. No matter what they are or who they are, they are your children,” D’Amours said. “I’ve always worried about him. But with the community support, it’s wonderful.”

Also at the festival, local vendors and food trucks. Lezlie Campbell believes the event sends a positive message to generations to come.

“For our youth too, that are coming into their identities, it means a lot for them to see and have a supportive community,” Campbell said.

State Senator Adam Gomez praised the Chicopee Cultural Council for the celebration, “Coming together to make sure this is the first, but not the last,” he said.