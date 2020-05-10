‘Chicopee Dance Community Cares’ holds car parade for dancers during pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Chicopee Dance Community Cares is encouraging its dancers to raise the spirits of their community—starting with a parade.

Chicopee dancers donned in their studio’s logo joined in solidarity in a parade to empower each other and the town.

“Dance means the most to me out of anything,” said Haylie a senior who dances at Carol’s Dance Studio in Chicopee. “It’s what keeping me sane through this whole thing.”

Families, supporters, and teachers drove up with their cars full of balloons, streamers and signs—with words of support for the community and the senior class of 2020. Allison, a senior who dances at Dazzle Studio of Dance in Chicopee, told us her class is resilient despite the hard times.

“It really good to have that support there to get us through this tough time,” said Allison. “Our generation is very good with getting through these difficult times. I think supporting one another will get us through.”









This weekend was meant for dance recitals, but due to the COVID-19 crisis, many dance schools were forced to shut down and move classes online. So the owners of the six dance studios in Chicopee collaborated and decided to form the “Chicopee Dance Community Cares ” organization.

It’s mission—to encourage community pride, volunteerism and to give back by empowering dancers and families to stand united.

“We can’t tell you enough how much dance is kinda right here in the soul,” said Elizabeth Montemagni, owner of Unity Dance Spectrum in Chicopee. “It’s something you can express yourself and come together as one in a community, to help build strong relationships.”

The dance organization plans to do additional community events, including organizing a food drive at a local shelter. You can also show your support to the Chicopee dance community through social media.

PARTICIPATING DANCE STUDIOS: