CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a deadly hit and run accident last Wednesday has been identified.

According to Hampden County District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leydon, the pedestrian that died in the accident has been identified as 62-year-old Gary Turcotte of Chicopee. Police were called to the area of 950 Chicopee Street for a pedestrian accident around 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, November 30. Turcotte was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver in the accident left the area. No arrests have been made yet.

The Chicopee Police Department, The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit are still investigating the incident.