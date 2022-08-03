CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is warning residents of a water main break that may be affecting nearby homes Wednesday evening.

The Chicopee Department of Publics Works is working to repair a water main break at the intersection of Doverbrook Road and Meadowlark Lane. Police say it is unknown at this time how long it will take to repair the line. Police posted to social media about the incident around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Several residents in the area have called 22News to report they are without water. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until repairs are complete.