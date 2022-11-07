CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) The Chicopee Department of Public Works has fine tuned its campaign of Textile Recycling that began back in 2018.

DPW Director Elizabette Batista is reminding Chicopee residents how to utilize the pink pick up bags they received from the city to maximize the effectiveness of the pick up program.

“So next week, if you put your recycling bin, recycling comes and picks it up every other week, and they’ll leave you another bag,” said Batista.

Chicopee’s DPW Director pointed out that recycling textiles has always been a problem but with the help from the public can be done more effectively.