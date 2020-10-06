Chicopee Eagle Weathervane returns to clock tower at City Hall

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new eagle is perched atop the clock tower at City Hall in Chicopee Tuesday.

The eagle weathervane was fabricated by the Ames’ Sword Company in Chicopee from a fiberglass mold and finished in gold leaf with an approximate seven-foot wingspan. The original eagle will go on display in the completed auditorium in early 2021.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office, the eagle is an integral component of the City’s history. According to the post-card book, ‘Chicopee’ by Stephen R. Jendrysik, the eagle is cast bronze. The design is similar to the ‘federal eagle’ symbol that was popular with artists in the late 18th century through the 19th century after the bald eagle became a national symbol in 1788.

“We are proud of the character and symbolism of our eagle. It represents this City’s strength and resilience and it is exciting to know the original will also be preserved for its residents to admire for many years to come,” exclaimed Mayor John L. Vieau.

The city’s clock tower was designed in the Romanesque Revival architectural style similar to Pallazzo Vecchio in Venice, Italy.