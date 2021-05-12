Chicopee Education Association helping businesses and those in need

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Education Association has found a way to support local businesses while still helping those in need.

The union received a grant from the Massachusetts Teachers Association, which they used to purchase gift cards from local grocery stores, restaurants, and businesses. Those gift cards were then given to employees and student families suffering financially due to the pandemic.

“We wanted to give back to the community, we wanted to show how much we care. We went to over 100 businesses in the city,” Grace Schofield, a member of the Chicopee Education Association said. “And then we reached out and support the families and it was really exciting and really fun to do.”

The association hopes to do something similar in the future.

