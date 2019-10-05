Chicopee Electric Light kicks off Big Truck Day Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Electric Light will be kicking off its Annual Big Truck Day in Chicopee Saturday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, this free event is open to the public and will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus #69 on 420 Granby Road.

Visitors will get to meet local law enforcement, emergency responders, electric workers, and military personnel.

Enjoy company displays, free handouts, raffles, animals from the Animal Adventure Family Zoo & Rescue Center, and music!

Walgreens Pharmacy will also be providing free flu shots.