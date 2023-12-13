CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students from the Lambert-Lavoie School received a generous donation from Chicopee Electric Light Wednesday.

At 9:30 a.m., students gathered in the auditorium as Ray Goulie, Safety Consultant for Chicopee Electric Light, announced that new clothing was going to be distributed to children in need.

22News spoke with Goulie about Wednesday’s drive and he says Chicopee Light is a community-focused company that has been donating to local schools for years, “We rotate schools, but this school, this year, was the first school Bob and I started the program in 30 years ago, so that’s why we came here.”

This event is the annual Bob Pajak clothing drive and honors a former Chicopee Electric Light employee and commissioner who cared a lot about helping children in need.