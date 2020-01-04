Chicopee Falls post office receives new anti-theft mailbox

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Main Street post office in Chicopee Falls is the first in the city to receive its new anti-theft mailbox.

22News received multiple calls this weekend from surprised residents who needed an extra minute to figure out how to deposit their mail.

A representative from the postal service told 22News the new style boxes are designed to prevent mail phishing.

The redesigned hatches are being rolled out as a trial across New England. If successful, they will be taken nationwide.

Chicopee got their box a few weeks ago – but it is the only one nearby. The postal service is replacing old boxes as they wear out, rather than all at once.

The Chicopee office also said they haven’t seen phishing theft issues locally, but the new boxes are coming anyway.