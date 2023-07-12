CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Opportunity Council (VOC) Chicopee Farmers’ Market will begin on Wednesday.

The market will be from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning until 2:00 p.m. at 35 Mount Carmel Avenue in Chicopee, according to a news release from the VOC. The market will be available to the public every Wednesday from today through September 20th.

Some of the highlights of this year’s market include a Lego Day, Christmas in July celebration, a back-to-school event in August, a corn fest, and a Spanish music mix. The market’s mission is the provide healthy products from different local vendors at accessible prices in a place where the community can gather.

VOC has been doing the Chicopee Farmers’ Market for over 20 years with over 2,500 visitors every summer. It offers a variety of fresh and locally-grown products from more than 15 vendors, including fruits, vegetables, baked goods, as well as crafts.

Some of the vendors include: