Chicopee Farmers Market open for summer

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Chicopee Farmers Market opens for the summer season Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Chicopee Street.

In a news release sent to 22News, The Farmers Market, sponsored by the Valley Opportunity Council, will take place every Wednesday until September 18 at the “Y” in Willimansett under the 391 overpass.

The market offers a variety of fresh and locally-grown products from 17 vendors, including plants, vegetables, fruits and jams, baked goods, maple syrup and honey, eggs and herbs. There will also be vendors selling crafts, jewelry, and essential oils.

The different community resources and activities throughout the season are listed in the following schedule: