Chicopee Farmers Market open for summer

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Chicopee Farmers Market opens for the summer season Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Chicopee Street.
In a news release sent to 22News, The Farmers Market, sponsored by the Valley Opportunity Council, will take place every Wednesday until September 18 at the “Y” in Willimansett under the 391 overpass.
The market offers a variety of fresh and locally-grown products from 17 vendors, including plants, vegetables, fruits and jams, baked goods, maple syrup and honey, eggs and herbs. There will also be vendors selling crafts, jewelry, and essential oils.
The different community resources and activities throughout the season are listed in the following schedule:
- JULY 10: The Happy Face Painter/Macaroni Kid 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m., Zumba 12:00-1:00 p.m., Learn in Motion 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
- JULY 17: Planting Day 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
- JULY 24: Arts and Craft Day, UMass Food Tasting and Learn in Motion 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
- AUG 7: Arts and Craft Day, UMass Food Tasting
- AUG 21: Macaroni Kid 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Zumba 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m., UMass Food Tasting
- AUG 28: Corn Fest, Luke De Roy 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Macaroni Kid 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Learn in Motion 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
- SEPT 4: Zumba 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m.