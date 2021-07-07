Chicopee Farmers Market opens for summer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer-time in the Pioneer Valley means fresh produce, and Wednesday was opening day for the Valley Opportunity Council (VOC) Chicopee Farmers Market.

The Farmer’s Market gives local farmers and small vendors the opportunity to sell locally-grown products.

They also offer additional resources, including free gardening advice, nutritional services, and access to all VOC services.

Linda Lakota from VOC told 22News, “This has always been a really nice market. Hopefully there will be lots of people coming down. All of this stuff is raised on our farm.”

VOC has run the Chicopee Farmer’s Market for over 20 years, with more than 2,500 visitors every summer. The market is located in the Willimansett section of Chicopee.