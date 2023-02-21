CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Fire Department got its fifth new ambulance Tuesday after just 14 months.

Mayor of Chicopee, John Vieau told 22News, this new addition is to help with the high amount of ambulance calls, the fire department receives. Since the fire station was previously running on only two ambulances.

“Giving them the tools, they need to respond if two ambulances that run 24/7 are tied up. This allows them to dispatch another employee, which will help them tremendously,” said Vieau. “And make sure they are dependable.”

Credit: Chicopee Fire Department Credit: Chicopee Fire Department

However, the pilot program for Chicopee Fire Department’s ambulance services has also been helpful in keeping up with the increased volume of activity. As a third ambulance is used during peak hours, from 12:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

And with a high demand on the weekend, another ambulance will be sent out from Friday to Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. As for the new Medic-5, it is expected to be in service soon.