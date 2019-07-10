Chicopee Fire Department awarded brand new ladder truck

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Fire Department is getting a new $1.1 million ladder truck.

The City Council this month approved bonding the cost of the new truck to replace a 15-year-old truck at Station 5 in Willimanset that is heavily rusted.

An equipment testing agency said the truck is “on borrowed time” and Mayor Richard Kos said the new truck is essential.

The new ladder truck will also include a water pump, and is more streamlined and can navigate the streets easier.

The fire department said that the funding will ultimately ensure that the city will remain safe.

Lt. Katie Collins-Kalbaugh told 22News, the money is going to ensure a the fire department has a vehicle are reliable for emergency calls

“So for the city to say that we’re going to provide this funding to ensure that we have a reliable vehicle ready to go for emergency response is really wonderful,” said Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh.

The truck will take around a year to be built.