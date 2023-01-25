CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A warm welcome this Wednesday evening for some of western Massachusetts’s newest first responders! The city of Chicopee coming together to swear in three rookie firefighters.

The pinning ceremony took place at Chicopee City Hall. Mayor John Vieau and Fire Chief Dan Stamborski were joined by the families of the firefighters for this special occasion.

Two new captains and a lieutenant with the department were also promoted:

Katie Collins Kalbaugh and Philip Sanford were promoted to Captain

Jeffery Pelletier promoted to lieutenant

New recruitment told 22News why they are ready to fill in the shoes of retired firemen.

“It’s something I’ve always been passionate about and what I always wanted to do,” said Nicholas Meuse, Recruited Chicopee Fire Department Firefighter & EMT.

Laura Rousseau, Recruited Chicopee Fire Department Firefighter & EMT adds, “what better way to give back than to serve my community and be there when they need me.”

Hunter Larochelle, Recruited Chicopee Fire Department Firefighter also expressed, “if I can save someone’s life that is a big plus as well, there’s a bunch of people that need help.”

The Chicopee Fire Department emergency calls have gone up. Dan Stamborski, Chicopee Fire Department Fire Chief says, “in our city this year we increased our ambulance calls by 1200, I think we mapped out somewhere around 9500 medical calls last year and 5600 fire apparatus responses.”

Considering the increased call for aid in the region, the new recruitment will be beneficial.

“We’re always trying to get up to full capacity. Having the town I went through in the interview process in picking these three. They earned it, they’re qualified, and we’re excited to get them into the academy. And it makes Chicopee a little safer every day,” said Chicopee Mayor John Vieau.

New recruits will begin their 10-week academy training in late March. If a new Civil Service List is approved, the Fire Chief says nearly a dozen more employees could potentially be hired in the Spring.