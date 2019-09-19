Chicopee Fire Department to replace old equipment with federal grant money

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Fire Department is receiving some new life-saving equipment, thanks to a grant awarded to them by FEMA.

The $405,587 in federal grant aid will allow the fire department to purchase 60 Self Contained Breathing Apparatus and 83 face masks. Their current inventory was mandated to be replaced because it does not meet National Fire Protection Association standards.

“This funding will help provide the Chicopee firefighters with the equipment they need to protect our communities. Our community is thankful to the Massachusetts Senators for recognizing our need and assisting in keeping our community safe.” Mayor Richard Kos

“The Chicopee Fire Department is greatly appreciative for the relief of such burden on both the taxpayers and our city budget.” Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski.

“Firefighters in Chicopee and across the Commonwealth work tirelessly to protect our families, and it is our duty to ensure they are well-equipped and supported to continue keeping our communities safe. I remain deeply grateful for their service, and congratulate Mayor Kos and Chief Stamborski on this well-deserved grant.” Senator Elizabeth Warren

“Our firefighters are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our towns, and this new funding will enhance their ability to do so. These brave first responders deserve the best equipment and resources available to them so they can continue to assist residents in their time of need. I commend all of the local leaders for their persistence in obtaining these critical federal funds.” Senator Ed Markey