Closings and Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Chicopee firefighters extinguish fire at Chapel Street home

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Chicopee Fire Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – No one was injured in a house fire on Chapel Street in Chicopee late Monday evening, according to fire officials.

The Chicopee Fire Department said crews were quickly able to control the burning house and extinguish it with no injuries reported. A photo shared by the the fire department on Facebook shows the house sustained heavy damage.

No estimate of the cost of damage was provided or if the residents are able to return home.

Crews continue to remain at the house to investigate and determine the cause.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the area is cleared.

22News will continue this and bring you an update when more details develop.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today