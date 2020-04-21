Chicopee firefighters extinguish fire at Chapel Street home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – No one was injured in a house fire on Chapel Street in Chicopee late Monday evening, according to fire officials.

The Chicopee Fire Department said crews were quickly able to control the burning house and extinguish it with no injuries reported. A photo shared by the the fire department on Facebook shows the house sustained heavy damage.

No estimate of the cost of damage was provided or if the residents are able to return home.

Crews continue to remain at the house to investigate and determine the cause.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the area is cleared.

22News will continue this and bring you an update when more details develop.