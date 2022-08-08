CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Fire Department has put out a fire on Narragansett Boulevard Monday night.

According to the Chicopee Fire Department, the fire started around 8:00 p.m. Crews were still at the home around 9:30 p.m. Monday night. AMR is assisting to determine if the home is safe to stay.

When a 22News crew arrived to the house, they could see heavy fire damage to the front of the home. A doorway and the garage were charred and damaged from the fire.

22News will continue to follow this story and will update this article as soon as more information is available.