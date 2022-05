CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee firefighters put out a fire on Westover Road just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to a social media post by Chicopee Fire Department, crews were called to Westover Road for a reported house fire. Residents escaped safely and the fire was quickly put out.

No injuries were reported and no further information was given. 22News will continue to follow this story as more information is released.