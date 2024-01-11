CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local youth in Chicopee were surprised Thursday with a donation of winter clothing.

The Chicopee Fire Department donated 50 brand new winter coats and accessories to the Boys and Girls Club Thursday evening.

The donation was part of ‘Operation Warm,’ which is a partnership between the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts and the Boston Bruins Foundation.

Rich MacKinnon, President of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts, told 22News, “It really hits home realizing that some children do not actually have a winter coat, and for us to be able to give back to the community and provide those winter coats for those children is a great experience.”

All of the donated coats were made in Boston.