CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee has scheduled the fireworks celebration for Saturday, June 24th.

The Chicopee Parks and Recreation Department announced that the “Fireworks Celebration” will be located on the field at Szot Park on June 24th. The rain date will be held on June 25th. Additional information on the event will be coming out soon.

The City of Westfield has scheduled the fireworks celebration for Sunday, June 25th.

The City of Holyoke’s annual 4th of July festivities will take place on Friday, June 30th at Holyoke Community College beginning at 6 p.m.

Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts

According to Mass.gov, it is illegal for residents to use or sell fireworks in Massachusetts. It is also illegal to purchase fireworks from neighboring states such as New Hampshire and transport them into the state.