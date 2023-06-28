CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee has rescheduled the fireworks celebration for Friday, June 30th.

Due to the inclement weather last weekend, the Chicopee Parks and Recreation Department had to postpone the “Fireworks Celebration” at Szot Park. This Friday, June 30th, the gates open at Szot Park open at 5:30 p.m. There is limited parking at the park however, there is on-street parking in the area.

According to Parks and Recreation Superintendent Ben Strepka, Sgt. Tracy Drive through Szot Park, as well as the upper field, playground, and basketball courts, will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrians on the day of the event.

Poppies Concessions and SNKC Food Vending will be offering food options. The Happy Face Painter will be available to purchase face painting and festive items will be for sale by Hillios Novelties.

Music by Nice Shirt Band, which plays rock ‘n roll favorites, will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The fireworks show by Central Maine Pyrotechnics is scheduled to start at around 9:30 p.m.

All events are tentative based on the weather, another rain date is scheduled for Friday, July 7th if needed.

Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts

According to Mass.gov, it is illegal for residents to use or sell fireworks in Massachusetts. It is also illegal to purchase fireworks from neighboring states such as New Hampshire and transport them into the state.