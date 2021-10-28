Chicopee food pantry hits the road with a new mobile program

Hampden County

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry will take their mission on the road next week with a new mobile program.

A new mobile food pantry will start distributing food and fighting hunger on November 4. The food truck will visit 16 locations across the city aiming to serve 150 to 200 families per two-hour visit.

Funding for the truck was donated by Theory Wellness, a recreational marijuana business based in Chicopee. Lorraine’s and Theory Wellness will host a kick-off event on Thursday at the Soup Kitchen at 2:30.

