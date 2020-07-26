Chicopee football team shares safety plan for upcoming season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The pandemic has made the summer, more of a bummer this year. Many students are looking forward to the return of the school year and playing their fall sport, to give them some sense of normalcy.

For Ashton Courtney of Chicopee, that’s football.

“I like playing defense. I like tackling people.” Ashton, who plays defense for the Chicopee Braves told 22News, “I kind of miss playing because I haven’t been practicing.”

The league, Pop Warner, has been recruiting players and cheerleaders for the upcoming season. But there is still a lot up in the air.

To ensure no one catches the coronavirus, Pop Warner is planing to make some changes to the upcoming fall season. This includes having coaches wear masks. However, they are still waiting on further direction from the state on youth sports.

Right now, they only have direction on how to safely conduct August conditioning practices.

“It’s non-contact completely, conditioning opportunities, it’s not mandatory. Coaches again will wear face masks, there won’t be any spectators, fans, or parents allowed to be on the field or near the field,” said Eric LaPointe, Football Director of the Chicopee Braves.

Braves cheerleaders should also count on a different season. Cheer Director Linda Lavoie told 22News, “As of now, there will be no stunting. Our practices will be very limited. It will be more like sideline cheer, game-day cheer, where you are in your windows, you are six feet apart.”

Lavoie and LaPointe both said it’s actually been one of the best years for early sign ups and overall interest. The optional conditioning sessions are scheduled to begin Saturday August 1, with the season set to kick-off in September.