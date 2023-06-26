CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday was the kickoff to the free summer meals program in Chicopee, an effort to help one less child go hungry.

Chicopee FRESH’s summer meal began outside the Chicopee Public Library, where free meals were being distributed to nearly 2,000 kids in the city. It’s an effort made by the Chicopee Public Schools, to help kids get food all year round, especially in the summer when they don’t have access to school lunch.

“Chicopee has a lot of food deserts in it, a lot of areas where there is not a grocery store, expressed Melanie Wilk,” Food Service Director for Chicopee Public Schools. “And not somewhere to get fresh food or a fresh hot meal so we try to provide that.”

The program will keep offering free meals to kids up to 18 years old. A food truck will be visiting 16 different sites throughout Chicopee, up until August 18th.