CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee has expanded its C3 Policing in the neighborhood of Williamansett, to help cut down on crime within the city.

The second C3 unit in Chicopee Center was first formed in 2019, but was put on hiatus due to staffing issues. It is now restored, with three new C3 officers to patrol the area. Police hope it will reduce crime and domestic violence, along with helping those experiencing drug addiction and homelessness. It is expected that they will form friendships with law-abiding citizens to identify criminals.

Alan Blankenship, a Sergeant for Chicopee Police with the Williamansett C3 unit told 22News, “We have alot of violent crime down here, gang activity, drug activity. It’s good to have the police come down here and be more involved with the community, creating partnerships to create a safer neighborhood.”

The C3 unit will focus its efforts primarily in the area between Sarah Jane Sherman park and Empire Street.