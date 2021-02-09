Chicopee High School girls basketball team goes viral

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee’s girl’s Varsity Basketball Team has gone viral on TikTok, and now Instagram.

Before their first game, the team decided to shoot a TikTok, as a fun way to start the season and get excited to play. They had no idea the video would get more than 176,000 likes on TikTok, and reposted on their Instagram account, @overtimewbb.

“We did it just for fun, so, then before the game, and then after the game, we looked at it and we already had at least 100k views and it just kept going up from there,” team member, Jaylen Nieves said.

The pandemic has made for a stressful season. The girls made the video in hopes of making the best of a bad situation.

“From the start, we’re just going to make the most out of it. Whatever time we get, in practice and games that’s kind of been the thing that we’ve said from the start,” Assistant Coach Molly Burke said.

The girls are working hard to stay safe so they can continue playing. And they’re balancing well with a 3-0 season. Jaylen’s mom, Monica Torres told 22News she’s excited the girls could come together in such a positive way.

“Being acknowledged from a city that no one really knows about and representing out in the world, and other girls will be encouraged to do that same thing as a team,” Torres said.

While the girls perfect their skills on the court, they’re also busy planning for their next viral video.