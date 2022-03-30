CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News spoke with students about a new policy at Chicopee High School that effectively bans cell phones.

Students are now being required to put their phones inside a locked pouch while at school. The new rule includes during lunchtime.

They don’t get their phones back until the end of the day.

“When school starts you put your phone in here and then you automatically lock it and the only way to unlock it is with a magnet and it’s only at two entrances of the school at 2:08 p.m. when the bell rings you go down press the magnet and it unlocks,” Sierra LeBlanc told 22News.

The new policy at both Chicopee High and Chicopee Comp. We’re told parents are encouraged to contact the high school directly if they need to reach their child during school hours.