Chicopee High School student arrested, charged with assault

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee High School student was arrested and charged with assault Wednesday after causing a disturbance at the school.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, at 11:40 a.m. the vice principal was asking the student to leave the building because he was suspended when he began to threaten her and yell at her.

Wilk said the student threatened to punch the vice principal in the face, refused to leave the building, and yelled profanities.

When asked to leave by the school resource officer, the student allegedly began swearing and became agitated. Wilk said the student then threatened another vice principle, made fists, and began yelling and swearing.

Fearing the student was going to harm the vice principal, the school resource officer pepper sprayed the student and then arrested him. The student was then taken to the nurse’s office for treatment for the pepper spray.

The student is charged with assault, threat to commit a crime, trespassing, and resisting arrest.

The 15-year-old student’s name will not be released because he is a juvenile.

