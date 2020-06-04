Chicopee High School to hold car parade for Class of 2020 Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee High School will hold a car parade on Thursday to honor the Class of 2020.

Public Schools officials told 22News students and parents will be lining up their cars at Chicopee High School and making their way through a mapped out parade route.

Community members are invited to park on the side of the parade route to cheer on and support the Class of 2020 while following social distancing and city guidelines.

Details about the parade and the mapped out route:

What : Car Parade to honor the CHS Class of 2020

: Car Parade to honor the CHS Class of 2020 Who : CHS Class of 2020 and their families

: CHS Class of 2020 and their families Where : Chicopee High School/mapped out parade route

: Chicopee High School/mapped out parade route When: Thursday, June 4, 2020 starting at 4pm.

Parade Route: