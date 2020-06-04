Chicopee High School to hold car parade for Class of 2020 Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee High School will hold a car parade on Thursday to honor the Class of 2020.
Public Schools officials told 22News students and parents will be lining up their cars at Chicopee High School and making their way through a mapped out parade route.
Community members are invited to park on the side of the parade route to cheer on and support the Class of 2020 while following social distancing and city guidelines.
Details about the parade and the mapped out route:
- What: Car Parade to honor the CHS Class of 2020
- Who: CHS Class of 2020 and their families
- Where: Chicopee High School/mapped out parade route
- When: Thursday, June 4, 2020 starting at 4pm.
Parade Route:
- Start: Chicopee High School
- Left on Front street
- Left on Cabot Street
- Right on Exchange Street
- Left on West Street
- Left on Center Street
- Sharp right on South Street
- South Street becomes Fairview Avenue
- Left on Academy Street
- Right on Front Street
- Enter Szot Park – loop around and exit at softball field entrance