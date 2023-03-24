CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a night of fun, dancing, and inclusion at Chicopee High School’s ‘Best Buddies Prom.’

High School students gathered this evening at the Castle of Knights in Chicopee for the prom, this year’s theme was ‘Fire and Ice.’ ‘Best Buddies’ have chapters across Massachusetts, and the program is meant to empower the special abilities of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, by helping them form meaningful friendships with their peers.

“There are over 200 people that are coming so it’s just a good community thing to do and it just shows the inclusion we have around here,” said Duwayne Barker, Chicopee High School student.

The ‘Best Buddies’ program serves about 200 million people with disabilities across the country.