CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Just as in all around Hampden county, the Pride parade in Chicopee and the raising of the Pride flag in front of Chicopee City Hall was held on Saturday.

Beginning at Chicopee City Hall, the marchers would made their way through the downtown area for a rally and celebration at Geraldine’s on School Street.

Organizers hailed the turnout and the enthusiasm being shown by the marchers as something amazing to behold.

“The energy is great, we’ve had so much support from last year,” Johnny Miranda, an artist from Chicopee expressed. He told 22News, “This year we decided to add a parade. We’ve had great participation and people wanting to be a part of it.”

Some Holyoke members of the Pride community made certain to alert the other marchers that Holyoke’s Pride parade will be held one week from Saturday.