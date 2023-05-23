HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Eight teachers from Holyoke and Chicopee have received funding from the SONIC Foundation as part of Teacher Appreciation Month. The donations will go towards projects the teachers submitted on DonorsChoose.org.

The SONIC Drive-In’s SONIC Foundation donated $1.5 million to teacher’s projects all across the country, matching other contributions made to the projects. SONIC helped fund nearly 15,300 projects from teachers and schools. Three teachers from Chicopee and five from Holyoke received donations to complete their projects:

In Chicopee, SONIC donated $163 to the following teachers and their projects:

Ms. Proulx at Belcher Elementary School for the project “Sensory and Emotions!” for Grades PreK-2

Ms. Fournier at Edward Bellamy Middle School for the project “Creating Math Minds” for Grades 6-8

Mrs. Couture at Lambert LaVoie Memorial School for the project “Environmentally Friendly Learning!” for Grades PreK-2

In Holyoke, SONIC donated $532 to the following teachers and their projects:

“SONIC is invested in supporting the local communities served by our more than 3,500 locations, and we’re proud of the impact we’ve made over the past 14 years through Limeades for Learning,” said Lori Abou Habib, Chief Marketing Officer of SONIC. “We’re grateful to all the SONIC guests who joined us in celebrating teachers this month by donating to a classroom request on DonorsChoose, and those who continue to help us support public education by grabbing their favorite SONIC drink and having a portion of the purchase go towards helping a nearby public school.”

The donations from SONIC come from their Limeades for Learning initiative. The brand donates a portion of proceeds from every drink, slushie and shake bought to the SONIC Foundation and is used to help fund local public education. More than $26 million has been donated through the initiative since 2009.