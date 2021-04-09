Chicopee home damaged after early morning fire

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee firefighters worked to put out a fire on Somerset Road early Friday morning.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Dupre, when firefighters got to the fire around 4 a.m. the house was fully on fire and the left side of the home was mainly burned. At least two people live in the home but no one was inside when the fire happened.

Firefighters determined the home to be a total loss and are still investigating the cause of the fire. The fire did not spread to any other buildings.

Dupre said around 5:30 a.m. that neighbors can now go back home after being told to leave the area.