CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A home in Chicopee’s Willimansett neighborhood was heavily damaged in a fire early Friday morning.

22News began receiving reports of the fire on Dorrance Street at around 3:30 A.M. Our 22News crew found heavy damage to the roof and upper floor of the home.

There is no official word at this time on the cause of the fire, or whether there were any injuries.

This is a developing story- 22News will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.