CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee firefighters were able to prevent a fire that started in a hot tub from spreading to a house.

Chicopee Deputy Fire Chief Wayne LeMay told 22News the hot tub fire burned up part of a second-floor deck of a home on Savory Drive before 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.

No injures were reported in the fire, which was contained to the hot tub and deck.

Firefighters from Westover Air Reserve Base had been called-in to help Chicopee firefighters.