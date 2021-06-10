Chicopee honors city’s former parks superintendent

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee is honoring the former parks superintendent Thursday with a major dedication.



Softball field number one at Szot park is now dedicated to Stan Walczak. He was the superintendent for 35 years before retiring.

Walczak is responsible for bringing in millions of dollars in grant money for city parks and also the modernizing and upkeep of Szot park.

Walczak told 22News, “While my fingerprints are on many of the parks and cemeteries that I was involved with the success stories are really a team effort, and it’s the way I look at it just like in sports.”

Dozens of Chicopee residents, city officials, and state officials came to support Walczak, saying, Chicopee will now always be reminded of the work he’s done for the city and its parks.