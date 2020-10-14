Chicopee honors Polish heritage month at City Hall

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A flag-raising was held Wednesday in Chicopee in honor of Polish heritage month.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau, City Councilors, the Polish National credit union, and other members of the community gathered at City hall for the flag-raising ceremony.

Chicopee resident Janina Surdyka told 22News, “Based on our city census, we got about 14.8 percent of residents claiming Polish history, and we are very proud of our contribution to our society, our economic life, our education, culture, and I’m very grateful and very lucky to be here.”

The flag raising ceremony is an annual event that has been held for the past several year.