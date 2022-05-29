CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee and its residents united to pay its respects to the many fallen soldiers for this Memorial Day weekend.

“We need to not forget these gentlemen that did what they did and we continue to do it,” said Delfo Barabani, President of the Western Massachusetts chapter of Vietnam war veterans.



Fifteen pillars placed for the 15 fallen Vietnam War soldiers from Chicopee. The community Sunday night held a candle light vigil at the Vietnam War memorial for the veterans and their families.

“Their families are what they are all about when we set this up and many of their families continue to come here every year,” Barabani continued. “It’s important to them and to us that we remember them for their service and sacrifice.”

The community in Chicopee was able to pay their respects and gather through spoken word, song, and a wreath laying ceremony. Those in attendance Sunday night, veterans themselves, or the family members of the many fallen soldiers.

Chicopee residents united for a day of remembrance in Chicopee for the many fallen soldiers and their families. The community gathering to make sure we never forget the valiant and courageous efforts of those who laid down their lives for their country.

“I think what they did here by recognizing the families that have lost someone during Vietnam conflict is important to touch upon so that the entire community understand that these people have their lives for not only their community but for their country,” said Robert Zukauskas, a retiree chief master sergeant.

A heartfelt ceremony emphasizing the importance of our veterans and the sacrifices that they have made for all of us.