CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A long vacant mill building in Chicopee is expected to undergo major renovations now that it’s been sold for over $10 million.

The Cabotville Mill building at 165 Front Street was put into an online auction that ended Wednesday. Its former private owner, 4 Perkins LLC chose to put it up for sale, after their plans fell through. The previous proposal was to build out 635 workforce housing units, mostly efficiency units and one-bedrooms apartments.

But with new ownership, the nearly 770,000 square foot building, will attempt to be repurposed again. 22News spoke with someone who worked in the mill, they said they’d like to see it transform into a Veterans home.

“As the auction just closed, we are unaware of who the new owner is,” added Chicopee Mayor John Vieau. “We look forward to see a new proposal for the reuse of the mill building, which has so much potential, and is a key component to downtown revitalization.”

He says that the City of Chicopee is looking forward to working with the new owner on the redevelopment.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.