CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee City Hall along with the Chicopee Police Department will be hosting a food drive Thursday and Friday.

Residents are being asked to “Fill the Bearcat” to help donate food to Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen. The Chicopee Police Bearcat Rescue Truck will be placed in the City Hall parking lot on Front Street. The drive will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday this week and they are asking for non-perishable food donations.

“Please understand that some people may not be able to have dinner every night, as much as the schools provide for them, the kids in the public school system, we really do believe there is, like I said, a food insecurity issue in the city,” said Chicopee Mayor John Vieau in a video posted on the city’s Facebook page.

The Chicopee Fire Department will also be bringing a fire truck and ambulance to the event Thursday afternoon and there will also be learning activities for kids.