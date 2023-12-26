CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee will be hosting its 2nd annual flag-raising ceremony in honor of Kwanzaa on Tuesday.

Kwanzaa is a week-long annual celebration of African American culture and runs from December 26th to the first of January, according to a news release from the City of Chicopee. The holiday is rooted in African harvest festival traditions from different regions of West and Southeast Africa. On the sixth day, a communal feast called Karamu is held.

This holiday is a chance to reflect on the rich heritage of African Americans and to promote unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith, which is known as the Nguzo Saba.

This ceremony demonstrates Chicopee’s commitment to celebrating Kwanzaa, which holds a special place in the hearts of many residents.

“I’m excited to join the residents of Chicopee in honor of Kwanzaa, a cultural heritage celebration that embodies unity for our collective communities “stated Ayanna Crawford, the President of the Kwanzaa Collective.

Mayor Vieau states, “Kwanzaa represents the unity and strength found in our diverse community. As we raise the Kwanzaa flag at Chicopee City Hall, we celebrate the values of unity, creativity, and collective responsibility that this holiday embodies. It is a reminder that, together, we can achieve great things and create a more inclusive and vibrant Chicopee for all.”

The flag-raising ceremony will take place on Tuesday at the Chicopee City Hall Flag Plaza at 11:00 a.m.