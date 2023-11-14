CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A family in Chicopee is inviting the community to drive by their house to view their Christmas display and consider making a donation for those in need.

The Bruno family is collecting donations to help the Springfield Rescue Mission. They are looking for canned food items, new gloves or hats, and new unwrapped toys by December 10th.

To donate, the Bruno’s house is located at 77 Daley Street and is accepting donations on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Donations outside this time can be left by the Santa mailbox on the table.

The public is also welcome to take pictures with the props, and Christmas music will also be playing. The family collected donations last year for a local food pantry and hopes to make this an annual tradition.

The Springfield Rescue Mission is hosting a free Christmas Banquet on Saturday, December 23rd. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m., lunch from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for indoor dining or meals to-go.