Chicopee hydrant flushing begins, residents can expect discolored water and lower pressure

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee Water Department has begun its annual hydrant flushing program beginning in the Chicopee Center area.

The hydrant flushing is an effort to remove sediments that build up in the water system. The flushing is expected to end on October 28 in the Chicopee Falls section of the city.

Residents can expect to see temporary discolored water and experience lower water pressure.

The Water Department offers these suggestions:

If you experience discolored water after your street has been flushed you are encouraged to run your cold water through a faucet (bathtubs being the best choice) for 5-10 minutes or until water clears up.

Do not use hot water as the dirty water can enter your hot water heater and possibly damage it.

Do not run your laundry machine when you have dirty water, as this can discolor your clothing.

If your water does not clear up after several minutes, please call the Chicopee Water Department during regular business hours at 413-594-3420.