CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Inauguration ceremonies will be held for Chicopee Mayor John Vieau on Monday, as well as the City Clerk, Assessors, City Councilors, and School Committee Representatives.

According to the City of Chicopee, everything begins with a special mass at the Basilica of Saint Stanislaus at 8 a.m. to bleed the elected official’s tenure and Chicopee’s future, followed by the official inauguration at 10:00 a.m. at the City Hall Auditorium.

At the ceremony, Mayor John Vieau will be sworn in to start another two-year term to enhance the lives of residents in Chicopee and to bolster Chicopee’s position as a leading community in western Massachusetts.

Also during the inauguration ceremony, the City Clerk, Assessors, City Councilors, and School Committee Representatives will be sworn in.

This inauguration is an opportunity to look forward with optimism and determination toward making Chicopee even better than it is.