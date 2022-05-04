CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP ) – The School Committee met to take action in accordance with Lynn Clark’s contract Wednesday.

Clark will no longer be carrying out her responsibilities as Superintendent of the Chicopee Public Schools. The School Committee has made the decision to keep the current interim superintendent through June 30th.

“Well continue to have our current acting superintendent Alvin Morn continue till June 30th of 2022 to get us through the school year,” the Chicopee School Committee said when discussing and appointing an interim Superintendent.

Alvin Morn will continue to fulfill his duties as acting super for Chicopee Public Schools. In the meantime, the Chicopee Mayor John Vieau told 22News school staff to remain focused on teaching and learning while providing the best education for students.