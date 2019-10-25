Chicopee intersection roundabout proposed

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee is looking to design new roundabouts as a solution to traffic issues. The intersections of Montgomery Street, Granby Road, and Mckinstry Avenue might be getting a new look.

The Chicopee Engineering Department and an engineering design firm produced a proposed roundabout concept as a solution to the intersection redesign.

The roundabout is peanut-shaped to account for the dual intersections and their physical separation. Mayor Richard Kos said the roundabout would make the area safer for drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and alleviate some of the congestion.

A second roundabout on Montgomery Street at the Mass Pike entrance is also part of the proposal.

According to The Federal Highway Administration, there’s a 35% decrease in accidents in rotaries compared to traditional intersections.

The design is currently in the early stages and was presented to MassDOT earlier this week. If approved the construction would begin in 2025.

